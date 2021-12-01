Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 50,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

