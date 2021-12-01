Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Down 38.9% in November

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,353. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

