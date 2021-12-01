Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.02

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.02 and last traded at $121.27, with a volume of 914982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.
The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
