Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.02

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.02 and last traded at $121.27, with a volume of 914982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.