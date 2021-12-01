UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $382,040.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00087487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

