UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Announces Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.58 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

