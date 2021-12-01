UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

