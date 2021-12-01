Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.90

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

