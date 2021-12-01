Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban One alerts:

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Urban One has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.