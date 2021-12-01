US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 96.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 64.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in US Ecology by 287.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

