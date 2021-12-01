Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 42,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

