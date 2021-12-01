Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 42,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

