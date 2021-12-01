Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 31st total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 682,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

