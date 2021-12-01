Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Value Line worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

