VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EINC. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EINC opened at C$18.50 on Tuesday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$26.06.

