Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,509,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

