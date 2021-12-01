Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.