Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $316.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

