Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

