Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

