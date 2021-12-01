Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

