Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

