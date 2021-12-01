Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 5.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,538. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.45 and a 52 week high of $197.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.