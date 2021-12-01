Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 269.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,764,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.80 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

