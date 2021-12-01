Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

