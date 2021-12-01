Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 6th

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

VCSH opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 10.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,189,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.