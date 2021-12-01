Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,650,000 after buying an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,260,000 after buying an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

