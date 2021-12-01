Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 300,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,097,176 shares.The stock last traded at $425.04 and had previously closed at $422.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

