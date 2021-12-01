Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Summit X LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 662,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 790,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

