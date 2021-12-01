Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. 36,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,889. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.