Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter.

