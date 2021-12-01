Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

