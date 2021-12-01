Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $6,051.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00009917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,241 coins and its circulating supply is 653,626 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

