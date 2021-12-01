VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. VAULT has a market cap of $3.09 million and $1,690.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $6.27 or 0.00010705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00064861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.14 or 0.08023736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,624.75 or 0.98330946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021632 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,380 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.