VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.29. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 636,163 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
