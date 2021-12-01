VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.29. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 636,163 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $805.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

