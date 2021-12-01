Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Vector Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 844,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

