Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV traded down $10.46 on Wednesday, reaching $272.12. 1,433,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,127. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.34. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

