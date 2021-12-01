Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,801,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.