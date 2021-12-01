Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 522,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

