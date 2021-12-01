Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.83.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET opened at C$12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.