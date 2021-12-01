Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

