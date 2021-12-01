Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 485 Price Target at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 551.29 ($7.20).

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 414 ($5.41) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 922.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

