ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.23

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 56579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,176 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,454,000 after acquiring an additional 565,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

