Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Trading Down 4.6%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDCVF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicat in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

