Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 2,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $517,475.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vicor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

