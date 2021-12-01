Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $517,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

