VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CDC opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

