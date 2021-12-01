Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Victrex has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.