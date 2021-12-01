Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 638,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

