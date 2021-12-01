Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $66.69 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180,954 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,812,550. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

