Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 226,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

