Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 171,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,386. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 121.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

